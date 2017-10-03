Insider Selling: Ashley House Plc (ASH) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH) insider John Moy sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £60,000 ($79,586.15).

Ashley House Plc (LON ASH) traded up 4.255% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6.125. The stock had a trading volume of 73,774 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.61 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.34. Ashley House Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.88 and a 12-month high of GBX 9.98.

Ashley House Plc Company Profile

Ashley House plc is engaged in the supply of design, construction management and consultancy, primarily working with providers of health and social care on infrastructure developments from project inception to completion of construction and beyond. The Company’s segments include Extra Care and Health.

