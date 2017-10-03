Insider Buying: Shire PLC (SHP) Insider Acquires 190 Shares of Stock

Shire PLC (LON:SHP) insider Anne Minto bought 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,785 ($50.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,191.50 ($9,539.06).

Shire PLC (LON SHP) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3876.00. 773,811 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,846.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,302.56. Shire PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,603.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,331.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 35.13 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($65.00) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on Shire PLC from GBX 6,000 ($79.59) to GBX 5,700 ($75.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,350 ($70.96) price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($83.57) target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,837.29 ($77.43).

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

