Insider Buying: Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) Insider Buys 35,200 Shares of Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) insider Eric S. Sprott purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.02 per share, with a total value of C$71,104.00.

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) traded up 0.93% on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. 69,650 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $165.71 million. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/insider-buying-excellon-resources-inc-exn-insider-buys-35200-shares-of-stock.html.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc is a Canada-based mining company operating in Durango and Zacatecas States, Mexico, and is focused on building value through production, expansion, diversification and discovery. Its activities are funded from operating cash flow. The Company’s silver production drives transformative exploration.

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.