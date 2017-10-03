Inland Real Estate (IRC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Inland Real Estate (NYSE:IRC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Inland Real Estate earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 44.7553696354593 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Inland Real Estate (IRC) remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Tuesday. 1,051,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Inland Real Estate has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Inland Real Estate Company Profile

IRC Retail Centers, Inc, formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States.

