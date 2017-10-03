Infinera Corporation (INFN) Holdings Held by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. held its position in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera Corporation were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera Corporation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,785,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,746,000 after purchasing an additional 369,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Corporation by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,844,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 268,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Corporation by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,793,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Corporation by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,961,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 957,416 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Corporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,353,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 346,427 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Infinera Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ INFN) traded down 0.944% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.915. The company had a trading volume of 142,969 shares. Infinera Corporation has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $12.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Infinera Corporation had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $176.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Corporation will post ($0.56) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera Corporation news, President David F. Welch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David F. Welch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe.

