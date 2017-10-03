Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
ICD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.30.
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) opened at 3.88 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $146.19 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 40.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post ($0.48) EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 617.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,425 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 340,300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of ShaleDriller rigs to optimize the development of various oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12 rigs.
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.