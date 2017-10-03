IMPINJ Inc (PI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of IMPINJ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMPINJ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) opened at 40.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $848.79 million. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Evan Fein sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $125,090.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,572.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $1,693,315 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 1,261.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

