Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immune Design Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Immune Design Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immune Design Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating on shares of Immune Design Corp. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Immune Design Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immune Design Corp. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Immune Design Corp. alerts:

Shares of Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ IMDZ) traded up 0.2000% on Monday, hitting $10.7214. 4,573 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $274.67 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Immune Design Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Immune Design Corp. (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Immune Design Corp. had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 324.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immune Design Corp. will post ($2.34) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/immune-design-corp-imdz-lowered-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

In related news, major shareholder Leo Guthart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis W. Coleman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $369,760 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Immune Design Corp. by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Immune Design Corp. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,977,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Immune Design Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immune Design Corp. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 47,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC grew its stake in Immune Design Corp. by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Immune Design Corp. Company Profile

Immune Design Corp. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on cancer with in vivo approaches designed to enable the body’s immune system to fight disease. The Company has engineered its technologies to activate the immune system’s natural ability to create tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells (CTLs) to fight cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.