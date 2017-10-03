iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) Debt Trading 1.8% Higher

An issue of iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT) debt rose 1.8% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 10.625% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $72.75 and were trading at $71.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Shares of iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. iHeartMedia Inc has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock’s market cap is $140.01 million.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company specializes in broadcast radio, digital, out-of-home, mobile, live events and on-demand information services for national audiences and local communities while providing a range of opportunities for advertisers. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas outdoor advertising (Americas outdoor) and International outdoor advertising (International outdoor).

