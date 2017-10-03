IGI Laboratories (IG) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about IGI Laboratories (NYSE:IG) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IGI Laboratories earned a news impact score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.5696128906667 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IGI Laboratories (IG) remained flat at $7.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. IGI Laboratories has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

IGI Laboratories Company Profile

IGI Laboratories, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under its IGI label, the Company sells generic topical pharmaceutical products that are bioequivalent to their brand name counterparts. The Company provides development, formulation and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC) and cosmetic industries.

