Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Maintains Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. maintained its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) makes up 4.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,325,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,976,000 after buying an additional 70,281 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 84,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Airain ltd boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 59,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total transaction of $754,983.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $41,128,994.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 17,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total value of $4,156,328.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE GS) opened at 240.65 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $255.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.66. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.04.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

