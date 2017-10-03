Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is one of 44 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Huntington Ingalls Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huntington Ingalls Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Ingalls Industries $7.19 billion $1.03 billion 18.79 Huntington Ingalls Industries Competitors $8.56 billion $1.20 billion 81.76

Huntington Ingalls Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Ingalls Industries. Huntington Ingalls Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Huntington Ingalls Industries has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Ingalls Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Ingalls Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Ingalls Industries 7.93% 31.12% 8.28% Huntington Ingalls Industries Competitors -5.04% 25.16% 3.96%

Dividends

Huntington Ingalls Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huntington Ingalls Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Ingalls Industries 2 4 2 0 2.00 Huntington Ingalls Industries Competitors 553 2276 2424 91 2.38

Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus price target of $202.17, suggesting a potential downside of 12.07%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Huntington Ingalls Industries’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huntington Ingalls Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Huntington Ingalls Industries peers beat Huntington Ingalls Industries on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding (Ingalls), Newport News Shipbuilding (Newport News) and Technical Solutions. Its Ingalls segment includes its non-nuclear ship design, construction, repair and maintenance businesses. Its Newport News includes all of its nuclear ship design, construction, overhaul, refueling, and repair and maintenance businesses. Its Technical Solutions segment provides a range of professional services to the governmental, energy, and oil and gas markets.

