Capital International Investors held its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.48% of Humana worth $168,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,167,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $1,504,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in Humana by 96.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 26,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Humana Inc. (HUM) Position Held by Capital International Investors” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/humana-inc-hum-position-held-by-capital-international-investors.html.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Humana Inc. (NYSE HUM) traded up 0.67% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,848 shares. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average is $233.71. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $259.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $13.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post $11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $3,022,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,061.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $770,759.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,777.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,595 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,706. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.