Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a full service transportation provider, offering intermodal, truck brokerage and comprehensive logistics services. “

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of Hub Group (HUBG) opened at 43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Hub Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

