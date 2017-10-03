HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halma plc (HLMA)

HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLMA. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.27) price target on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Halma plc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Halma plc from GBX 1,185 ($15.72) to GBX 1,265 ($16.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Halma plc to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.25) to GBX 1,160 ($15.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,113 ($14.76).

Get Halma plc alerts:

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) opened at 1132.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,087.64. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.29 billion. Halma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 879.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,182.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/hsbc-holdings-plc-reiterates-hold-rating-for-halma-plc-hlma.html.

In other news, insider Tony Rice purchased 9,274 shares of Halma plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £99,510.02 ($131,993.66). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 49,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.52), for a total transaction of £543,678.45 ($721,154.60).

About Halma plc

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.