HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halma plc (HLMA)

HSBC Holdings plc reiterated their hold rating on shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.92) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLMA. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.27) price target on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.07) price objective on shares of Halma plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Halma plc in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on Halma plc from GBX 1,185 ($15.72) to GBX 1,265 ($16.78) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut Halma plc to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.25) to GBX 1,160 ($15.39) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,113 ($14.76).
Halma plc (LON:HLMA) opened at 1132.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,087.64. The firm’s market cap is GBX 4.29 billion. Halma plc has a 1-year low of GBX 879.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,182.00.
In other news, insider Tony Rice purchased 9,274 shares of Halma plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £99,510.02 ($131,993.66). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 49,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.52), for a total transaction of £543,678.45 ($721,154.60).
About Halma plc
Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.
