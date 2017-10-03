HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give Krones AG (KRN) a €118.00 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Krones AG (ETR:KRN) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Krones AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. DZ Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones AG in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Commerzbank Ag set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Krones AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Krones AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Krones AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krones AG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.77 ($129.14).

Krones AG (KRN) opened at 120.901 on Friday. Krones AG has a one year low of €80.90 and a one year high of €121.12. The company has a market cap of €3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.300. The company has a 50-day moving average of €109.26 and a 200-day moving average of €107.54.

About Krones AG

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

