H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth $505,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 29.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) opened at 26.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.55. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.33 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. BidaskClub upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,955.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

