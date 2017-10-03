Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,924.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,718,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,213,733,000 after buying an additional 61,521,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,646,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,416,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,400 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 476.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,988,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,151,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 105,396 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $8,632,986.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,370.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,301 shares of company stock valued at $17,259,256 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) opened at 89.65 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post $4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 74% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

