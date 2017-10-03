Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HMN. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) opened at 39.90 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

