Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,820,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.69% of Hope Bancorp worth $295,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after purchasing an additional 411,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,633,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 451,183 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. FIG Partners lowered Hope Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) opened at 18.03 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.80 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Byun sold 101,026 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $1,661,877.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 2,750 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $48,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc, formerly BBCN Bancorp, Inc, is the holding company of Bank of Hope. Bank of Hope is the regional Korean-American bank in the United States. Bank of Hope operates approximately 85 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama.

