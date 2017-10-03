HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Shares Bought by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP grew its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.61% of HMS Holdings Corp worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HMS Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. HMS Holdings Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

In related news, EVP Semone Neuman sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $366,577.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Lucia sold 29,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $597,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,166 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) traded down 0.25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.15. 45,012 shares of the company were exchanged. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.96 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

