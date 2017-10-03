Himalaya Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,230 Weibo Corporation (WB)

Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Weibo Corporation accounts for about 6.0% of Himalaya Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WB. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,749,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Weibo Corporation by 55,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after buying an additional 903,539 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Weibo Corporation by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,505,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $233,037,000 after buying an additional 672,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,341,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo Corporation by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,707,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,491,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares during the period. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo Corporation alerts:

WB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Weibo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Weibo Corporation from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Weibo Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weibo Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Himalaya Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,230 Weibo Corporation (WB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/himalaya-capital-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-5230-weibo-corporation-wb.html.

Shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ WB) traded up 3.78% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. 894,551 shares of the company traded hands. Weibo Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.12 and a 12-month high of $108.30.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.78 million. Weibo Corporation had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Weibo Corporation will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Corporation Company Profile

Weibo Corporation is a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company provides ways for people and organizations to publicly express themselves in real time, interact with others on a global platform and stay connected with the world. It operates in two segments: advertising and marketing services and other services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.