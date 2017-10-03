Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) comprises about 2.6% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 97.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at $111,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 230.2% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) opened at 240.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.41. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $255.15.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.56. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.74%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, Director David A. Viniar sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,045,556.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 854,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,743,365.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total value of $754,983.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,128,994.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,868. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/hilton-capital-management-llc-purchases-1617-shares-of-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the-gs.html.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $243.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.04.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is an investment banking, securities and investment management company that provides a range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The Company operates in four business segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.