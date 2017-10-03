Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Michael Kors Holdings Limited were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 3,587.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,985,812 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $532,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,521 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,972,527 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $434,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 33.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,378,144 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $158,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 5,697.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 678,248 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 666,548 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Michael Kors Holdings Limited by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,572,603 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $93,256,000 after purchasing an additional 506,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) opened at 48.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. Michael Kors Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

Michael Kors Holdings Limited (NYSE:KORS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Michael Kors Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Michael Kors Holdings Limited will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KORS. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

About Michael Kors Holdings Limited

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

