Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,900 Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tilly’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,276 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 931,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281,635 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 548,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,527 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 332,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 35.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE TLYS) opened at 12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $351.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.09%. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 192,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $2,214,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,039 in the last ninety days. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

