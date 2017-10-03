HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Synaptics worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 64.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2,784.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $1,105,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth about $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics Incorporated alerts:

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded down 2.04% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 69,015 shares. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Synaptics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/hightower-advisors-llc-has-5-27-million-stake-in-synaptics-incorporated-syna.html.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen and Company set a $75.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.