HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA AMJ) traded up 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 181,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/hightower-advisors-llc-boosts-position-in-jpmorgan-chase-capital-xvi-jp-morgan-alerian-mlp-etn-amj.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.