Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Vetr cut CVS Health Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.97 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CVS Health Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 85,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $7,128,673.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,555 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,802.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $199,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,078 shares of company stock worth $56,650,631. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE CVS) opened at 80.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $88.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.01.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

