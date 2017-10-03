Heico Corporation (HEI) Position Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Heico Corporation were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Heico Corporation by 21.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,621,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,486,000 after purchasing an additional 290,014 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heico Corporation by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,591 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Heico Corporation by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 524,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heico Corporation by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Heico Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,379,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heico Corporation alerts:

HEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Heico Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heico Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Heico Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Heico Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Heico Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of Heico Corporation (HEI) opened at 90.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.88. Heico Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Heico Corporation had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/heico-corporation-hei-position-raised-by-veritable-l-p.html.

About Heico Corporation

HEICO Corporation manufactures Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts, other than the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their subcontractors. The Company also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.