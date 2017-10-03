Healthcare Trust of America’s (HTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Healthcare Trust of America Inc. alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE HTA) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.65. 489,292 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.34 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Healthcare Trust of America’s (HTA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/healthcare-trust-of-americas-hta-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 580.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 44.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.