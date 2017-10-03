Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,215,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,030 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.10% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $131,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 473,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 160,291 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,356.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (HTA) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 191,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 0.30.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $139.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 6.07%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 580.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

