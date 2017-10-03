Health Care SPDR (XLV) Position Lifted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,416 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Health Care SPDR by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. 2,778,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99. Health Care SPDR has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.3048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

