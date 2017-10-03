Head-To-Head Survey: Werner Enterprises (WERN) vs. Heartland Express (HTLD)

Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Heartland Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Express and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Express 9.89% 10.60% 7.28% Werner Enterprises 3.90% 7.97% 4.57%

Dividends

Heartland Express pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Werner Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Heartland Express pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Werner Enterprises pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Express and Werner Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Express $548.88 million 3.81 $165.30 million $0.66 38.06 Werner Enterprises $2.05 billion 1.28 $334.48 million $1.10 33.00

Werner Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Express. Werner Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Express has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heartland Express and Werner Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Express 1 4 1 0 2.00 Werner Enterprises 1 8 3 0 2.17

Heartland Express currently has a consensus price target of $23.33, suggesting a potential downside of 7.11%. Werner Enterprises has a consensus price target of $31.90, suggesting a potential downside of 12.12%. Given Heartland Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Express is more favorable than Werner Enterprises.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. All tractors are equipped with mobile communication systems. Its primary customers include retailers and manufacturers. It provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California. The Company provides truckload services across the United States and parts of Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had operated 20 terminal facilities throughout the contiguous United States in addition to its terminal and corporate headquarters in North Liberty, Iowa.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of approximately 7,100 trucks, of which 6,305 were company-operated and 795 were owned and operated by independent contractors. Its Werner Logistics division operated 74 intermodal drayage trucks as of December 31, 2016. Its Truckload segment comprises the One-Way Truckload and Specialized Services units. It operates in several provinces of Canada to provide through-trailer service into and out of Mexico. Its Werner Logistic segment is a non-asset-based transportation and logistics provider and comprises four operating units: truck brokerage, freight management, the intermodal and Werner Global Logistics international.

