Head-To-Head Survey: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) & Its Rivals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SUPN) is one of 19 public companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Supernus Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Competitors 99 378 987 28 2.63

Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals $252.59 million $82.36 million 20.97 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 1.09

Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Supernus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals 41.10% 30.73% 19.48% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Competitors -538.85% -41.85% -24.81%

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals peers beat Supernus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy. In addition, it is developing multiple product candidates in psychiatry to address unmet medical needs and market opportunities for the treatment of impulsive aggression (IA) and for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is developing SPN-810 (molindone hydrochloride) to treat IA in patients having ADHD. It is developing SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride) as a candidate to treat patients having ADHD. The Company’s neurology portfolio consists of Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, which are the first once-daily extended release oxcarbazepine and topiramate products, respectively, indicated for epilepsy in the United States market.

