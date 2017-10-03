Head-To-Head Survey: Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) & Its Peers

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is one of 26 public companies in the “Apparel & Accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ralph Lauren Corporation to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ralph Lauren Corporation alerts:

This table compares Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren Corporation -0.27% 13.80% 8.14% Ralph Lauren Corporation Competitors -1,512.44% -11.23% -7.75%

Dividends

Ralph Lauren Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ralph Lauren Corporation pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 40.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ralph Lauren Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren Corporation is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren Corporation 2 11 4 0 2.12 Ralph Lauren Corporation Competitors 302 1355 1927 76 2.49

Ralph Lauren Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $87.15, suggesting a potential downside of 2.05%. As a group, “Apparel & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Ralph Lauren Corporation’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ralph Lauren Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ralph Lauren Corporation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren Corporation $6.45 billion $987.10 million -386.87 Ralph Lauren Corporation Competitors $2.68 billion $378.34 million -3.96

Ralph Lauren Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Ralph Lauren Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Apparel & Accessories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ralph Lauren Corporation has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ralph Lauren Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation is engaged in the design, marketing and distribution of lifestyle products, including apparel, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories. The Company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail and Licensing. Wholesale business consists of sales made to department stores and specialty stores around the world. Retail business consists of sales made directly to consumers through retail channel, which includes Company’s’ retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops and e-commerce operations around the world. Licensing business consists of royalty-based arrangements, under which the Company licenses to unrelated third parties for specified periods the right to operate retail stores and/or to use its various trademarks in connection with the manufacture and sale of designated products, such as certain apparel, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.