Head-To-Head Survey: Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) vs. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mallinckrodt PLC has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Mallinckrodt PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Mallinckrodt PLC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt PLC and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt PLC 12.64% 15.28% 5.20% Supernus Pharmaceuticals 41.10% 30.73% 19.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mallinckrodt PLC and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt PLC 0 3 14 0 2.82 Supernus Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50

Mallinckrodt PLC presently has a consensus price target of $62.74, indicating a potential upside of 61.40%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.14%. Given Mallinckrodt PLC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mallinckrodt PLC is more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mallinckrodt PLC and Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt PLC $3.27 billion 1.16 $666.60 million $4.10 9.48 Supernus Pharmaceuticals $252.59 million 8.21 $82.36 million $1.95 20.97

Mallinckrodt PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals. Mallinckrodt PLC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Supernus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mallinckrodt PLC beats Supernus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs. Its segments include Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The Specialty Brands segment produces and markets branded pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Specialty Generics segment produces and markets specialty generic pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) consisting of biologics, medicinal opioids, synthetic controlled substances, acetaminophen and other active ingredients. Its product portfolio includes Acthar, Inomax, Ofirmev, Therakos immunotherapy, Hemostasis products and StrataGraft.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy. In addition, it is developing multiple product candidates in psychiatry to address unmet medical needs and market opportunities for the treatment of impulsive aggression (IA) and for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). It is developing SPN-810 (molindone hydrochloride) to treat IA in patients having ADHD. It is developing SPN-812 (viloxazine hydrochloride) as a candidate to treat patients having ADHD. The Company’s neurology portfolio consists of Oxtellar XR and Trokendi XR, which are the first once-daily extended release oxcarbazepine and topiramate products, respectively, indicated for epilepsy in the United States market.

