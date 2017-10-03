Head-To-Head Survey: Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) and Its Peers

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Horizon Global Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Global Corporation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Global Corporation $792.20 million $58.76 million -26.94 Horizon Global Corporation Competitors $5.85 billion $698.05 million 15.48

Horizon Global Corporation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Global Corporation. Horizon Global Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Global Corporation has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Global Corporation’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, suggesting that their average share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Horizon Global Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Horizon Global Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Horizon Global Corporation and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Global Corporation 1 2 3 0 2.33 Horizon Global Corporation Competitors 216 1042 1491 48 2.49

Horizon Global Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. As a group, “Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts” companies have a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Horizon Global Corporation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Horizon Global Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Global Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Global Corporation -1.45% 18.86% 2.76% Horizon Global Corporation Competitors -95.27% 3.29% -1.03%

Summary

Horizon Global Corporation beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Horizon Global Corporation Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. Its towing product category includes devices and accessories installed on a tow-vehicle for the purpose of attaching a trailer and camper, among others, such as hitches and other towing accessories. Its trailering product category includes control devices and components of the trailer itself, such as brake controls and brake replacement parts. Its cargo management product category includes a range of products used to facilitate the transportation of various forms of cargo, to secure that cargo or to organize items. Its other product category includes a range of items, such as tubular push bars, side steps, and commercial brooms and brushes.

