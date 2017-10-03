Head-To-Head Survey: EMC Insurance Group (EMCI) versus Donegal Group (DGICA)

EMC Insurance Group (NASDAQ: EMCI) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. EMC Insurance Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMC Insurance Group and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Donegal Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Donegal Group has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Donegal Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than EMC Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of EMC Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

EMC Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EMC Insurance Group and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group 5.87% 5.66% 1.98% Donegal Group 1.84% 2.24% 0.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMC Insurance Group and Donegal Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group $649.90 million 0.94 $38.22 million $1.79 15.92 Donegal Group $715.06 million 0.62 $24.38 million $0.49 33.06

EMC Insurance Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Donegal Group. EMC Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMC Insurance Group Company Profile

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance segment. It conducts its property and casualty insurance operations through its subsidiaries, including EMCASCO Insurance Company, Illinois EMCASCO Insurance Company and Dakota Fire Insurance Company, and its reinsurance operations through its subsidiary, EMC Reinsurance Company. The Company focuses on the sale of commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offered its insurance products in 41 states, as of December 31, 2016. The Company is owned by Employers Mutual Casualty Company (Employers Mutual), a multiple-line property and casualty insurance company. The Company’s insurance agency, EMC Underwriters, LLC (EMC Underwriters), specializes in marketing excess and surplus lines of insurance.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc. (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance. The Company offered its insurance business to various businesses and individuals in 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states, as of December 31, 2016. It has four segments: investment function, personal lines of insurance, commercial lines of insurance and investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC). Its insurance operations include two segments: personal lines of insurance and commercial lines of insurance. The personal lines of insurance, which its insurance subsidiaries write consists of private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance. The commercial lines of insurance, which its insurance subsidiaries write consists of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril and workers’ compensation insurance. It holds interests in DFSC, which is a unitary savings and loan holding company.

