Head to Head Survey: Brink’s Company (The) (BCO) versus The Competition

Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE: BCO) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Support Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brink’s Company (The) to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Brink’s Company (The) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Brink’s Company (The) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brink’s Company (The) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brink’s Company (The) 2.73% 34.49% 6.56% Brink’s Company (The) Competitors -126.75% -182.35% -5.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brink’s Company (The) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brink’s Company (The) 0 1 3 0 2.75 Brink’s Company (The) Competitors 746 2114 2699 84 2.38

Brink’s Company (The) presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.96%. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies have a potential downside of 3.75%. Given Brink’s Company (The)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brink’s Company (The) is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Brink’s Company (The) has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s Company (The)’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brink’s Company (The) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Brink’s Company (The) $3.15 billion $340.80 million 50.21 Brink’s Company (The) Competitors $1.12 billion $179.80 million 21.71

Brink’s Company (The) has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Brink’s Company (The) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Brink’s Company (The) pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brink’s Company (The) pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 26.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brink’s Company (The) lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Brink’s Company (The) beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Brink’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Brink’s Company (Brink’s) is a provider of logistics and security solutions. The Company operates through nine segments: U.S., France, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, EMEA, Asia and Payment Services. The Company’s solutions include cash-in-transit (CIT), automated teller machine (ATM) replenishment and maintenance, cash management services, including vault outsourcing, money processing, and intelligent safe services, international transportation of valuables, and payment services. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s global network served customers in over 100 countries. Its services offerings include Core Services, High-Value Services and Other Security Services.

