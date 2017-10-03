Head to Head Review: Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) & LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) and LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Park Hotels & Resorts and LaSalle Hotel Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 8 7 0 2.47 LaSalle Hotel Properties 2 10 1 0 1.92

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $35.54, indicating a potential upside of 28.95%. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a consensus target price of $28.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.27%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than LaSalle Hotel Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and LaSalle Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts N/A 50.66% 25.50% LaSalle Hotel Properties 27.85% 13.05% 8.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and LaSalle Hotel Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.78 billion 2.13 $732.00 million N/A N/A LaSalle Hotel Properties $1.18 billion 2.79 $371.93 million $2.69 10.83

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than LaSalle Hotel Properties.

Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. LaSalle Hotel Properties pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Park Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LaSalle Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats LaSalle Hotel Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets. Its portfolio includes hotels in areas, such as New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco and London; resorts in leisure destinations, including Hawaii, Orlando and Key West, and a range of properties adjacent to gateway airports, such as Los Angeles International, Chicago O’Hare, Boston Logan and Miami Airport, and select suburban locations. The Company’s brand affiliations include Conrad Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Hilaton Garden Inn, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, and Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company primarily buys, owns, redevelops and leases upscale and luxury full-service hotels located in convention, resort and urban business markets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 46 hotels with approximately 11,450 guest rooms located in nine states of the United States and the District of Columbia (DC). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties included Hotel Amarano Burbank; Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter; Hotel Solamar; San Diego Paradise Point Resort and Spa; The Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa; Harbor Court Hotel; The Marker San Francisco; Chamberlain West Hollywood; Le Montrose Suite Hotel; The Grafton on Sunset; Hotel George; Hotel Rouge; Mason & Rook Hotel; The Donovan; The Liaison Capitol Hill; The Marker Waterfront Resort; Hotel Chicago; Onyx Hotel; Park Central Hotel New York; The Heathman Hotel; Westin Philadelphia, and Lansdowne Resort.

