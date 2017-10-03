Head-To-Head Review: Bay Banks of Virginia (BAYK) versus South State Corporation (SSB)

Bay Banks of Virginia (NASDAQ: BAYK) and South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) are both financial companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bay Banks of Virginia and South State Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A South State Corporation 0 2 2 0 2.50

South State Corporation has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Given South State Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South State Corporation is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of South State Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of South State Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

South State Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bay Banks of Virginia does not pay a dividend. South State Corporation pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and South State Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay Banks of Virginia $22.54 million N/A N/A N/A N/A South State Corporation $492.87 million 5.41 $112.65 million $3.87 23.68

South State Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares Bay Banks of Virginia and South State Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay Banks of Virginia 6.49% 3.54% 0.33% South State Corporation 20.00% 9.15% 1.25%

Summary

South State Corporation beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, Virginia Commonwealth Bank and Bay Trust Company. The Bank is a state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System. It serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a range of financial services, including retail and commercial banking, investment services and mortgage banking. Its products include cash management accounts, individual retirement accounts, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, investment accounts, insurance, credit cards and telephone banking. Its deposits include non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing deposits and time deposits. The Trust Company provides management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration.

South State Corporation Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years. The bank also operates Minis & Co., Inc. and First Southeast 401K Fiduciaries, Inc., both registered investment advisors; and First Southeast Investor Services, Inc., a limited purpose broker-dealer. South State Corporation has assets of approximately $8.0 billion and its stock is traded under the symbol SSB on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. More information can be found at www.SouthStateBank.com.

