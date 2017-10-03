Head-To-Head Contrast: Zillow Group (ZG) versus Forest City Enterprises (FCE-A)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) and Forest City Enterprises (NASDAQ:FCE-A) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Forest City Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $964.83 million 7.85 $35.12 million ($0.24) -170.13 Forest City Enterprises $955.86 million 7.09 $450.04 million N/A N/A

Forest City Enterprises has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Forest City Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.47% -0.40% -0.33% Forest City Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zillow Group and Forest City Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 Forest City Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Zillow Group currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.21%. Forest City Enterprises has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.35%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Forest City Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Forest City Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companys portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Naked Apartments. It also owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and Retsly, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Forest City Enterprises

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It was formerly known as Forest City Enterprises, Inc. Forest City Realty Trust, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

