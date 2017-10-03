Head to Head Comparison: Voya Financial (VOYA) & Its Rivals

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) is one of 31 public companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Voya Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Voya Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Voya Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -7.67% 3.68% 0.25% Voya Financial Competitors 4.81% 2.24% 1.80%

Dividends

Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Voya Financial pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 35.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Voya Financial and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $9.88 billion -$508.80 million -10.44 Voya Financial Competitors $28.59 billion $2.35 billion 52.75

Voya Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial. Voya Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Voya Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 1 1 8 0 2.70 Voya Financial Competitors 349 1388 1902 81 2.46

Voya Financial presently has a consensus price target of $46.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.64%. Given Voya Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voya Financial’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voya Financial rivals beat Voya Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment and insurance company. The Company operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment is a provider of retirement services and products in the United States. The Investment Management segment offers domestic and international fixed income, equity, multi-asset and alternatives products and solutions. The Annuities segment provides fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial and other investment-only products and payout annuities for pre-retirement wealth accumulation and post-retirement income management sold through multiple channels. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal and variable products. The Employee Benefits segment provides stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid and disability products to mid-sized and large businesses.

