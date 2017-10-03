Head-To-Head Comparison: TEGNA (TGNA) vs. CTC Media (CTCM)

TEGNA (NYSE: TGNA) and CTC Media (NASDAQ:CTCM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get TEGNA Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TEGNA and CTC Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA 1 6 3 0 2.20 CTC Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

TEGNA presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.99%. Given TEGNA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TEGNA is more favorable than CTC Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of TEGNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of TEGNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TEGNA pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CTC Media does not pay a dividend. TEGNA pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TEGNA and CTC Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA $3.35 billion 0.85 $1.17 billion $1.65 8.01 CTC Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TEGNA has higher revenue and earnings than CTC Media.

Profitability

This table compares TEGNA and CTC Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA 11.90% 20.51% 5.56% CTC Media N/A -65.84% -54.51%

Summary

TEGNA beats CTC Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TEGNA Company Profile

Tegna Inc. has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content. Its Media segment includes core advertising, including local and national non-political advertising; political advertising during elections; retransmission that represents satellite and cable networks, and telecommunications companies to carry its television signals; digital that includes digital marketing services and advertising on the stations’ Websites, tablet and mobile products, and other services. Its Digital business segment includes G/O Digital and Cofactor.

CTC Media Company Profile

CTC Media, Inc., through its approximately 25% interest in CTC Investments LLC (CTC Investments), operates television channels in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company’s segment is its investment in CTC Investments. The Company operates the CTC, Domashny, Che and CTC Love television channels in Russia and Channel 31 in Kazakhstan, as well as other media assets. CTC offers entertainment programming for the whole family and targets 10 to 45 year-old viewers. Domashny is a channel focused on 25 to 59 year-old female viewers. Domashny’s programming focuses on women’s lifestyle programming. Che is a channel that targets 25 to 49 year-old viewers, and focuses primarily on men’s interests, habits and insights. CTC Love is a channel that focuses on love and relationships. CTC Love is aimed at young girls and women, and its principal target audience is 11 to 34 year-old viewers. Channel 31 is a Kazakh channel that targets 6 to 54 year-old viewers.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.