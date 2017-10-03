Head to Head Comparison: Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) versus The Competition

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Drilling” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Patterson-UTI Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Patterson-UTI Energy $1.34 billion $260.21 million -10.57 Patterson-UTI Energy Competitors $1.42 billion $540.19 million -6.71

Patterson-UTI Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Patterson-UTI Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out -116.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Patterson-UTI Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patterson-UTI Energy 0 12 15 0 2.56 Patterson-UTI Energy Competitors 513 1579 1285 59 2.26

Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.54%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies have a potential upside of 24.70%. Given Patterson-UTI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Patterson-UTI Energy is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Patterson-UTI Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patterson-UTI Energy -23.78% -10.03% -6.29% Patterson-UTI Energy Competitors -18.45% -8.53% -2.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Drilling” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Patterson-UTI Energy competitors beat Patterson-UTI Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 202 marketed land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment provides pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas operators primarily in Texas (Southwest Region) and the Appalachian region (Northeast Region). The Other operations segment includes the Company’s pipe handling components and related technology business, the oil and natural gas working interests and the Middle East/North Africa business. In addition, the Company owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner in Texas and New Mexico.

