Head-To-Head Comparison: Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) & OBALON THERPTCS (OBLN)

OBALON THERPTCS (NASDAQ: OBLN) and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of OBALON THERPTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of OBALON THERPTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Glaukos Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OBALON THERPTCS and Glaukos Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OBALON THERPTCS -566.87% -108.07% -48.50% Glaukos Corporation -0.81% 3.52% 3.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OBALON THERPTCS and Glaukos Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OBALON THERPTCS 1 0 3 0 2.50 Glaukos Corporation 0 0 7 0 3.00

OBALON THERPTCS presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.54%. Glaukos Corporation has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 53.46%. Given OBALON THERPTCS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OBALON THERPTCS is more favorable than Glaukos Corporation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OBALON THERPTCS and Glaukos Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OBALON THERPTCS $4.98 million 32.70 -$27.12 million ($6.90) -1.40 Glaukos Corporation $139.94 million 8.23 $8.15 million ($0.05) -669.00

Glaukos Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than OBALON THERPTCS. Glaukos Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OBALON THERPTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glaukos Corporation beats OBALON THERPTCS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OBALON THERPTCS

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. The Obalon balloon system is intended to be used as an adjunct to a moderate intensity diet and behavior modification program. All balloons must be removed six months after the first balloon is placed. The Obalon balloon system intends to provide patients and physicians with a reversible and repeatable weight loss solution in an outpatient setting, without altering patient anatomy or requiring surgery. The Company has received Premarket approval (PMA) for its Obalon balloon system based on the results of its United States pivotal clinical trial, referred to as the SMART trial.

About Glaukos Corporation

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream. It is developing three additional pipeline products: the iStent Inject, the iStent Supra and iDose. The iStent Inject includes two stents pre-loaded in an auto-injection inserter. The iStent Supra is designed to access an alternative drainage space within the eye. iDose is a drug delivery system that is designed to be implanted in the eye to continuously deliver therapeutic levels of medication for extended periods of time to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients.

