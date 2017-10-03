Head to Head Analysis: TTM Technologies (TTMI) versus Its Competitors

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ: TTMI) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Circuits” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TTM Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TTM Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio TTM Technologies $2.60 billion $395.21 million 21.50 TTM Technologies Competitors $619.18 million $157.36 million 17.72

TTM Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. TTM Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTM Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.81, indicating that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of TTM Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Integrated Circuits” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TTM Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTM Technologies 2.97% 17.05% 5.79% TTM Technologies Competitors -7.49% -9.45% -2.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TTM Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTM Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 TTM Technologies Competitors 88 452 954 66 2.64

TTM Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. As a group, “Integrated Circuits” companies have a potential upside of 6.87%. Given TTM Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TTM Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

TTM Technologies beats its peers on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate. As of January 2, 2017, the PCB segment included 13 domestic PCB fabrication plants, including a facility that provides follow-on value-added services primarily for one of the PCB fabrication plants; eight PCB fabrication plants in China and one in Canada. As of January 2, 2017, the E-M Solutions included three custom electronic assembly plants in China. The Company offers a range of PCB products, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect (HDI) PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, and integrated circuits (IC) substrates.

