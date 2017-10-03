Head to Head Analysis: GSV Capital Corp (GSVC) vs. Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

GSV Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GSVC) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get GSV Capital Corp alerts:

This table compares GSV Capital Corp and Prospect Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSV Capital Corp -1,701.22% -5.43% -3.25% Prospect Capital Corporation 36.08% 8.98% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GSV Capital Corp and Prospect Capital Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSV Capital Corp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 3 0 0 1.75

Prospect Capital Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Prospect Capital Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital Corporation is more favorable than GSV Capital Corp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSV Capital Corp and Prospect Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSV Capital Corp N/A N/A N/A ($1.09) -5.06 Prospect Capital Corporation N/A N/A N/A $0.70 9.61

GSV Capital Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prospect Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GSV Capital Corp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of GSV Capital Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of GSV Capital Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. GSV Capital Corp does not pay a dividend. Prospect Capital Corporation pays out 102.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats GSV Capital Corp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSV Capital Corp

GSV Capital Corp. (GSV Capital) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, principally by seeking capital gains on its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests principally in the equity securities, which are venture-capital-backed emerging companies. The Company acquires its investments through direct investments with portfolio companies, secondary marketplaces for private companies and negotiations with selling stockholders. The Company may also invest in select publicly traded equity securities or certain non-United States companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest approximately 90% of its portfolio in late-stage companies and the remaining approximately 10% in emerging companies that fit within its targeted areas. Its investment activities are managed by its investment advisor, GSV Asset Management, LLC.

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in senior and subordinated debt and equity of private companies in need of capital for acquisitions, divestitures, growth, development, recapitalizations and other purposes. The Company makes investments, including lending in private equity sponsored transactions, lending directly to companies not owned by private equity firms, control investments in corporate operating companies, control investments in financial companies, investments in structured credit, real estate investments, investments in syndicated debt, aircraft leasing and online lending. The Company is managed by its investment advisor, Prospect Capital Management L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for GSV Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSV Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.