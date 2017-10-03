HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Position Decreased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,500 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank Limited comprises 1.4% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank Limited worth $57,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited by 744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HDFC Bank Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HDFC Bank Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE HDB) traded down 0.04% on Tuesday, reaching $94.57. 140,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $484.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

HDFC Bank Limited Profile

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

