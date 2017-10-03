HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on shares of HD Supply Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded HD Supply Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Drexel Hamilton lowered HD Supply Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered HD Supply Holdings from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply Holdings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.21.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ HDS) traded up 0.03% on Monday, reaching $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 200,002 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.41. HD Supply Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings will post $2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HD Supply Holdings by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter.

About HD Supply Holdings

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

